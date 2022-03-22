SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) CFO Buys $55,950.00 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SCWX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 266,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,936. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.99.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.17.
About SecureWorks (Get Rating)
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.