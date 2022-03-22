SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) CFO Buys $55,950.00 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SCWX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 266,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,936. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SecureWorks by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

