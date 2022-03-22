Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after buying an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after buying an additional 558,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. 1,755,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,537. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

