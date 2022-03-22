Squarespace (SQSP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) recently:
- 3/11/2022 – Squarespace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Squarespace Inc. provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “
- 3/8/2022 – Squarespace had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – Squarespace had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – Squarespace had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – Squarespace had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – Squarespace had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Squarespace had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Squarespace was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 1/28/2022 – Squarespace had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $35.00.
- 1/25/2022 – Squarespace had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SQSP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.62. 847,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,145. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $64.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90.
In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
