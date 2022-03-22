$56.80 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) to post $56.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.10 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $22.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $278.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $283.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $295.70 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $306.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

INSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 231,551 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 112,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,436. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $325.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

