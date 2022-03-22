$56.80 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) to post $56.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.10 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $22.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $278.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $283.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $295.70 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $306.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

INSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 231,551 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 112,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,436. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $325.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.