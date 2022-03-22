Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.90 Million

Analysts expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) to announce $171.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.52 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full year sales of $820.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.30 million to $830.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Shares of OLPX stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,373. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.62.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $102,712,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $74,048,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

