Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.13 Million

Brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $310.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.60 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $278.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. 444,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,331. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

