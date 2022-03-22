BSClaunch (BSL) Hits Market Cap of $56,999.37

BSClaunch (BSL) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. BSClaunch has a market cap of $56,999.37 and approximately $34,635.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.63 or 0.07047182 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,616.05 or 1.00287093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00042751 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

