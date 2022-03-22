Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.73

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.73 and last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

RNSHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($57.93) to GBX 4,600 ($60.56) in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,122.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

