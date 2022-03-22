Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 2.75 (LON:BIPS)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BIPS stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 176 ($2.32). The stock had a trading volume of 315,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,104. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 52 week low of GBX 157 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 178.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 185.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £296.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91.

In related news, insider Tim Scholefield acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £5,550 ($7,306.48).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

