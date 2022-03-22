Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $2,341,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $3,369,000.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. 526,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.39.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

