Insider Selling: HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HONE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. 288,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,868. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $748.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 256,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 205,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after buying an additional 114,509 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

