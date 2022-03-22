Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Brian A. Tilzer Sells 2,750 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SIG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.73. 1,033,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $111.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,183,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,112,000 after buying an additional 815,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIG. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.