NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Director Ethan Powell Acquires 6,700 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) Director Ethan Powell purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.08 per share, for a total transaction of 101,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:NXDT traded up 0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 15.44. 108,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of 14.58. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 10.50 and a one year high of 15.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

