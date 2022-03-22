NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Director Ethan Powell Acquires 6,700 Shares

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDTGet Rating) Director Ethan Powell purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.08 per share, for a total transaction of 101,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:NXDT traded up 0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 15.44. 108,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of 14.58. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 10.50 and a one year high of 15.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.