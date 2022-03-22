Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fortive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after acquiring an additional 757,298 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 8.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after purchasing an additional 787,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fortive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 110.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,959,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,849,000 after purchasing an additional 250,568 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

FTV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,207. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

