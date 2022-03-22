ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.00 ($49.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MT traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,157,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,063. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 52.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 9,294.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $1,861,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3,968.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 57.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 25,067 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

