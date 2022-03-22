ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.00 ($49.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
MT traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,157,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,063. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 52.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 9,294.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $1,861,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3,968.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 57.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 25,067 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
