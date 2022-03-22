Teloscoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $105.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00200679 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00026112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.99 or 0.00432967 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00058888 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Teloscoin

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

