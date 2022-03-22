O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $699.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $713.50.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $687.00. The stock had a trading volume of 567,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,536. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $484.54 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $664.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $650.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

