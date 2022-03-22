Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,076,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,203,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.13. 2,435,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

