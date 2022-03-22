Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vale (VALE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vale (NYSE: VALE) recently:

3/18/2022 – Vale is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Vale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Vale had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.25.

2/28/2022 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vale produced 315.6 Million tons (MT) of iron ore in 2021, up 5.1% from prior-year levels. For 2022, the company anticipates iron ore production between 320 Mt and 335 Mt. The company ended 2021 with 340 Mt of production capacity and expects to achieve 370 Mt by 2022-end after the ramp-up of the tailings filtration plants at the Itabira and Brucutu sites and their respective additions in tailings storage capacity. It is expected to benefit from rising iron ore and copper prices. Its efforts to improve productivity, introduce more high-quality ore in the market and control costs will favor results. Backed by a solid balance sheet, Vale continues to invest in growth projects that will drive growth. Vale has inked an agreement to sell its coal business that will help it focus on core businesses and become a leader in low-carbon mining.”

2/9/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.50 price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.50 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Vale had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. 35,068,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,507,277. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vale by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,783,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,823 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vale by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 402,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

