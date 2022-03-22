Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,802,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,021,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

