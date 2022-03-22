Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($2.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,286. The stock has a market cap of $960.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $19.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after buying an additional 329,012 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 514,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 537,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 193,917 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

