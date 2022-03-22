$1.92 EPS Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.07. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.74. 2,374,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,991. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208,399 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,159,000 after purchasing an additional 654,751 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after acquiring an additional 386,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 188,814 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.