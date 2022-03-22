MileVerse Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. MileVerse has a market cap of $35.01 million and $29.62 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.14 or 0.07025715 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.23 or 0.99873094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00042937 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,924,971,629 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

