Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

EEFT traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.75. 389,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.40. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $96.30 and a 52-week high of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 97.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

