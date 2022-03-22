Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in CVS Health by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,521,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.23. 3,305,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

