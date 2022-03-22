Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,100 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Starbucks accounts for 0.5% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,441,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,462,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

