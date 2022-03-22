Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

NYSE BARK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. 1,959,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,760. Bark & Co has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,554,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bark & Co by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 317,416 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in Bark & Co by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

