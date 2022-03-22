Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($71.43) to €59.00 ($64.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of BOSSY remained flat at $$10.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.47. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

