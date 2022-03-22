DerivaDAO (DDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.86 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $56.86 million and approximately $899,738.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00005101 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.14 or 0.07025715 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.23 or 0.99873094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00042937 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.