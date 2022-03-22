$0.07 EPS Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Model N posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of Model N stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,559. The company has a market cap of $949.08 million, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67. Model N has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 15.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 162,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

