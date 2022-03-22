Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.34

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10424500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,333,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 178,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

