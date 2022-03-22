Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.40

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 597277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 580 ($7.64) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC began coverage on Glencore in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 600 ($7.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,723.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

