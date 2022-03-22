Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,651 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.3% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $505.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,696. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $360.55 and a 12-month high of $513.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.57. The firm has a market cap of $475.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

