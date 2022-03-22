Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

CCZ stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. Comcast has a 52 week low of $57.61 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30.

Get Comcast alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.