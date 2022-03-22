Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. 26,071,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,758,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

