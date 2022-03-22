Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 42,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.80%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

