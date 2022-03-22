DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $502.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.74) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 435 ($5.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of DITHF remained flat at $$4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

