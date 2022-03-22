Mosaic (MOS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2022 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

3/1/2022 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2022 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MOS stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.68. 10,703,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,914,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,393,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,878,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Mosaic by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

