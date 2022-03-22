Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,921,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,328,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.29 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. Coty has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

In related news, Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

