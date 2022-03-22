MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 million and the highest is $5.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year sales of $26.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $26.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.09 million, with estimates ranging from $33.68 million to $34.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MDxHealth.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDXH. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MDXH stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth $18,643,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth $857,000.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

