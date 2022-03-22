Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DALXF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of DALXF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. 12,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.54.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

