Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 259 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,308,000 after acquiring an additional 226,883 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $77,904,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 330,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $94.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

