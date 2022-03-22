Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives $240.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.86.

CDNAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS CDNAF remained flat at $$150.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average is $144.13. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $132.19 and a twelve month high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

