MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

MTY Food Group stock traded up C$0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 67,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.72. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$47.90 and a 12 month high of C$72.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

