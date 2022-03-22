Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives GBX 2,926 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,926 ($38.52).

Several brokerages recently commented on FDEV. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

In related news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.46), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($42,176.80).

Shares of FDEV remained flat at $GBX 1,222 ($16.09) during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,292. The company has a market cap of £481.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,307.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,922.77. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,080 ($14.22) and a one year high of GBX 3,290 ($43.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.

About Frontier Developments (Get Rating)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.