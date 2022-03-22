Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after buying an additional 6,008,037 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,341,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,804,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

