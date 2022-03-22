Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 975 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

ESGU traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 879,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

