NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.95 Million

NFT (NFT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. NFT has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $29,714.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00036476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00107162 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

