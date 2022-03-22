HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.75 Million

Equities analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) to report $40.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the lowest is $39.80 million. HBT Financial posted sales of $39.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $165.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $168.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $175.38 million, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $178.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HBT Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,895. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $558.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HBT Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

