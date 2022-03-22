Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.40

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 791893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after buying an additional 61,509 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.